Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.05 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

