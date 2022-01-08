RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.87.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. RealReal has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

