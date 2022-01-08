RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $237.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.29.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 61,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,924. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.13 and its 200-day moving average is $214.56.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

