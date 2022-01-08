Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.