Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

RYN opened at $38.88 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.