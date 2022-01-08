Raymond James Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $52.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bank OZK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

