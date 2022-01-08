Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,014 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.