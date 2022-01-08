Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

