Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of SIVR opened at $21.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

