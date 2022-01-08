Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $75.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.