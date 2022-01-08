Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

