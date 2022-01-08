Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after buying an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,627,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.