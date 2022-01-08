Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU opened at $31.45 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

