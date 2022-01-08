Raymond James & Associates Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,070 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Patterson Companies worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO opened at $29.37 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

