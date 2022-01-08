Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.95% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

FFTY stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

