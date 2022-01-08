Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.