Rate3 (RTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,395.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) is a cryptocurrency. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $143,643.01.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3's official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3's official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Rate3's official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

