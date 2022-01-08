Radio Caca Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 23% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $450.32 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.23 or 0.07375790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,757.08 or 0.99864715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

