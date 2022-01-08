R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

RCM opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.