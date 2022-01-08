Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,884,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 345,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 6,330,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.