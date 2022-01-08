QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.17 million, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.