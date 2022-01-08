Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.17 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $42,667.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.29 or 0.07425537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00311850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00897473 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00443294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00257767 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,691,981 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

