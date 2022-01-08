Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). 18,070,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 18,327,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of £28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.07.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.