Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.97

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 10700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of -19.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 794.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 33.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

