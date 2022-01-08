QLC Chain One Day Volume Reaches $108,452.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $108,452.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00077832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.78 or 0.07597642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,812.63 or 0.99999902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

