Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $155.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

