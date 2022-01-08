Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

NYSE COF opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after acquiring an additional 274,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

