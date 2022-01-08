Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $319.33 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.