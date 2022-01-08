Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

COOP stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

