Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

