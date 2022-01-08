Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Decreased by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.