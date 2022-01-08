Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. upped their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

