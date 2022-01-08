Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 60 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.14% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

