PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2026 earnings at ($8.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureTech Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $40.03 on Friday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

