Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Analysts at Summit Insights boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Pure Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

