Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 3,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 382,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pulmonx by 85.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.