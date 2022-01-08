Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

