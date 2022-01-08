PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.