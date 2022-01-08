PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of PTC opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

