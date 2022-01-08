Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.46.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.