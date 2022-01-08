ProximaX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $318,807.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and $318,807.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

