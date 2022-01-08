ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 16,020 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

