Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) vs. Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inotiv and Protalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $89.61 million 6.12 $10.90 million ($0.18) -191.38 Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Risk and Volatility

Inotiv has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -6.03, suggesting that its share price is 703% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inotiv and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.36%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Protalex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv 6.73% 1.02% 0.35% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inotiv beats Protalex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

