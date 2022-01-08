ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $90.17

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.17, but opened at $93.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 3,845 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

