Project Pai (PAI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,133.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.69 million and $29,133.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00119829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,790,097,020 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,006,219 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

