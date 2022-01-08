Progressive Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $348.61. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average of $368.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $257.74 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.