Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 14,968 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,070.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $80.43. 60,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.