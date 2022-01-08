PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after buying an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.