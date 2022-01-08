Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.25

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 4745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.