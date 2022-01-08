PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 5,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

